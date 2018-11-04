Motor vehicle thefts reported in Bridgeport, Little Village

Police were warning West and Southwest Side residents about a string of vehicles stolen last month from the Bridgeport and Little Village neighborhoods.

In each case, the vehicles were stolen off the streets by unknown means, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 3500 block of South Parnell;

between 1 p.m. and 8 a.m. Oct. 9-10 in the 400 block of West 32nd Street;

between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 700 block of West 31st Street;

about 5:50 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 200 block of West 31st Street;

about 5 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 3600 block of South Wells; and

between 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. Oct. 30-31 in the 3100 block of South Wentworth.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.