Hundreds of motorcyclists converge on West Loop to meet for annual spring ride

A biker rolls by All Rise Brewing Company ahead of the annual United Chicago Riders spring motorcycle ride. | Sun-Times staff

They came together as a horde, revving their engines in celebration as they gathered by the hundreds in the West Loop ahead of their annual “season opener.”

But the group of bikers who came together on Saturday weren’t there to cause havoc — just to shake off the winter blues and make friends.

“We’re a super friendly group,” according to Chicago United Riders President Mike Dobija, who helped organize the event. “It’s just a really fun atmosphere.”

Ahead of the planned 8 p.m. start for the ride, some 500-600 riders had assembled at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave. to participate in the annual ride, which brings out bikers of all types, Dobija said.

The event is organized mostly through Facebook and other social media platforms, as well as by word of mouth.

“It’s a hobby and it’s supposed to be fun,” said Dobija. “You can come with friends or you can come [alone] and make a hundred friends.”

After meeting at Cobra Lounge, the group headed into the city, with plans to ride Lower Wacker and Lake Shore drives, but without a defined route, Dobija said.

“Usually we just follow the path of least resistance,” Dobija said.

The ride typically lasts 45 minutes to an hour.

Chicago police were called Saturday evening when some bikers in the group were spotting performing tricks — popping wheelies and smoking their tires — as they showed off, nearly fogging out the street as the smell of burning rubber filled the air.

“We’ve never had any issues,” according to Dobija.

Dobija said police had issued some citations, which had driven off about half the group, but he wasn’t concerned.

“We’ll just meet up with them on Wacker,” he said.

A spokesman for Chicago police said officers typically won’t escort or bother the group unless a biker blocks the road to other traffic or rides unsafely.