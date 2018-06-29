Motorcyclist charged with DUI in crash with semi in Naperville

An motorcyclist was charged with DUI following an early morning crash Friday in west suburban Naperville.

Officers responded about 2:14 a.m. to Route 59 and 95th Street when 49-year-old Mauro Apostoli of West Chicago collided with the rear of the semitrailer as they both headed north on Route 59, Naperville police said.

Apostoli was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville with serious injuries, police said. He was later charged with a count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The semitrailer operator, a 45-year-old Villa Park man, was not issued citations.