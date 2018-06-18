Motorcyclist critically hurt in Norwood Park East DUI crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured in what police are calling a DUI crash early Monday in the Norwood Park East neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 35-year-old man was driving a motorcycle about 12:33 a.m. in the 6000 block of North Melvina when he lost control and slid into a concrete barrier, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.

Authorities referred to the crash as a DUI incident and said the man was not wearing a helmet. The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.