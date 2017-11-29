Motorcyclist critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash late Tuesday on Lake Shore Drive on the South Side.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before midnight in the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near 16th Street, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

The motorcyclist, an adult, was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Schroeder said. Additional details, including the person’s exact age and gender, were not available.

Chicago Police did not immediately provide information on the crash.