Motorcyclist dead after crashing into tree in Antioch Township

A motorcyclist died after going off the road and striking a tree Friday morning in north suburban Antioch Township.

About 5:15 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of West Grass Lake Road and Kathryn Drive after getting a report of a motorcycle down, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. They found a 1999 Honda motorcycle on the side of the road before discovering its driver dead in a nearby tree line.

The motorcyclist was a Lake Villa Township man, whose identity was pending notification of next of kin, police said. The initial police investigation found the motorcyclist to be heading east on Grass Lake Road, just west of Kathryn Drive, when he for an unknown reason went off the south side of the road.

He was pronounced dead upon the arrival of paramedics and the deputies, police said. An autopsy was scheduled with the Lake County Coroner’s Office, and the crash remained under investigation by the Technical Crash Investigations Unit of the sheriff’s office.