Motorcyclist dead in Downers Grove crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday at the intersection of 67th and Main streets in Downers Grove. | Google

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Downers Grove.

At 1:39 p.m., officers responded when a car collided with the male’s motorcycle at the intersection of Main and 67th streets, according to Downers Grove police.

He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he died, police said. His identity has not been released.

An investigation revealed the car was turning left onto 67th from northbound Main when it crashed into the southbound motorcycle, police said.

Anyone with information should call investigators at (630) 434-5600.