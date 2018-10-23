Motorcyclist dies after crash with deer in Valparaiso

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a deer Monday night in northwest Indiana.

Scott M. Sharpe, 26, was driving a 2014 Honda CBR motorcycle east about 10:30 p.m. on East Morthland Drive near Sager Road in Valparaiso, Indiana, when a large deer entered the road, according to statements from Valparaiso police and the Porter County coroner’s office.

He was unable to avoid the collision and the motorcycle hit the deer, officials said. First responders arrived to find Sharpe, who lived in Valparaiso, dead at the scene.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday morning.