Motorcyclist dies in Chicago Heights crash

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a crash in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Daniel Montiel, 35, of Chicago Heights was riding a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle about 11:10 p.m. at 2515 Chicago Road when he crashed into the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and Chicago Heights police.

Montiel was taken to St. James Hospital, where he died within the hour, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Thursday found he died from multiple injuries related to the crash. His death was ruled an accident.

A 22-year-old woman who was driving the Nissan was also taken to St. James with head and back injuries, police said. A 24-year-old man who was also riding in the Nissan was treated at the scene.

The crash remained under investigation Friday, police said.