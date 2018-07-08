Motorcyclist dies in South Side crash: police

A motorcyclist died Sunday after a crash with a vehicle on the border of the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

About 3:25 p.m., the 40-year-old man was riding a motorcycle in a left turn lane facing south on Halsted Street in its 9500 block, according to Chicago Police.

He then decided to continue south on Halsted, and pulled out into the intersection, but hit a vehicle that was turning left in the northbound lanes of Halsted, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, according to police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

No other injuries were reported.