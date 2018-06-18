Motorcyclist dies weeks after Stony Island Park crash

A 28-year-old man died nearly a month after being involved in a crash in the Stony Island Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 12:20 a.m. May 22, Quenton Evans was riding a Suzuki motorcycle north in the middle lane of Stony Island Avenue when a 25-year-old woman driving a 2019 Dodge Avenger east on 86th Place failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the bike, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Evans was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at 7:09 a.m. Sunday.

Evans, who lived in the South Shore neighborhood, suffered multiple injuries related to the crash, medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the Avenger was cited for failing to yield, police said.