Motorcyclist injured in crash in unincorporated Yorkville

A 62-year-old motorcyclist was injured in a crash Friday evening in unincorporated Yorkville.

The man was riding his motorcycle about 7:30 p.m. when he crashed with a car at the intersection of Route 126 and Fairway Drive, according to the Kendall County sheriff’s office.

The motorcyclist was taken to Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora for treatment, police said. The extent of his injuries was unknown.

The 34-year-old man driving the vehicle was treated and released at the scene, police said.

The crash remained under investigation Friday night.