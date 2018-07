Motorcyclist injured in Eisenhower Expy. crash

A motorcyclist was injured Saturday night on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Homan Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The motorcyclist ran into a back of a car and was transported to Stroger Hospital with injuries to his legs, police said.

Outbound traffic on the expressway was backed up to the Jane Byrne Interchange for about an hour after the crash.