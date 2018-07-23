Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kennedy ramp in Logan Square

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night on a Kennedy Expressway off-ramp in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood.

Donald L. Hay, 50, was driving a black 1991 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 9:35 p.m. on the ramp from southbound I-90 to California Avenue when he lost control and was thrown from the bike, according to Illinois State Police. He was then hit and dragged by a 2006 Chevrolet SUV on the ramp.

Hay, who also lived in Logan Square, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m., according to state police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

The 25-year-old Glenview man driving the SUV and his passenger, a 28-year-old Wilmette man, were not hurt in the crash, state police said. They were both wearing seatbelts and alcohol and drugs were not thought to be factors in the crash.

The ramp was closed until 1:26 a.m. Sunday as authorities investigated, state police said. There were no charges or citations as of Monday morning.