Motorcyclist killed in Beverly crash

A 38-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday morning in the South Side Beverly neighborhood.

About 10:20 a.m., Slawomir Kasprzak was driving a motorcycle northbound in the 9900 block of South Western when it struck a 2011 Mitsubishi leaving a parking lot, also heading north, police said.

Kasprzak was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where he died about 25 minutes later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy performed Monday found Kasprzak died of multiple injuries and ruled the death an accident. He lived in the 11400 block of South Homan, the medical examiner’s office said.

The 42-year-old man driving the Mitsubishi was issued a citation for failing to stop and yield for the motorcycle, which had the right of way, police said.