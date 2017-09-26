Motorcyclist killed in crash after tire blowout on I-65

A northwest suburban man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Monday after a tire blew out on I-65 in northwest Indiana.

Bahnan Dawood, 50, was driving a 2012 Honda motorcycle north at 11:13 p.m. on I-65 near mile marker 233.5 – about 3 ½ miles north of the Fair Oaks exit – when the bike’s rear tire blew out, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

The blowout caused Dawood to lose control of the bike, police said. The motorcycle came to rest on the outside shoulder while Dawood landed in the lanes of traffic, where he was hit by a semi and run over by several other vehicles. None of the vehicles stopped.

Dawood, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He lived in Des Plaines.

All northbound lanes of I-65 were closed for about four hours and traffic was diverted off at exit 220 while crews investigated and cleaned up the crash scene, police said.