Motorcyclist killed in crash in Elgin

A man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in northwest suburban Elgin.

Officers responded at 5:52 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash near Center Street and Dexter Avenue, according to a statement from Elgin police.

A 45-year-old man was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Center when he lost control of the bike, struck a curb and utility pole, police said. He was taken to Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld Monday morning pending notification of his family.

The area of Center and Dexter was closed to traffic for about three hours while the Elgin Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at (840) 289-2661 or texting 847411 and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and information.