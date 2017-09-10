Motorcyclist killed in crash with Pace bus in Bellwood

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Pace bus Sunday night in west suburban Bellwood.

The crash happened at 7:29 p.m. at Mannheim and Frontage roads, according to Bellwood Police Chief Jiminez Allen.

The motorcyclist, 60-year-old Richard J. Robins of Forest Park, was pronounced dead at the scene, Allen said.

The driver of the Pace bus, which was out of service at the time, was not injured.

Illinois State Police responded to the scene to perform a reconstruction, Allen said. No charges have been filed.