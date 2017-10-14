Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup in Portage

A motorcycle driver died after a crash with a pickup truck Friday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Charles Ryan Strickland, 33, was driving the bike west at 1:37 p.m. on in the 6600 block of Daniel Burnham Road in Portage, Indiana, according to a statement from Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris. An eastbound pickup made a sharp left turn in front of the motorcycle, causing Strickland to lay the bike down and slide under the truck.

Strickland, who lived in Schererville, was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries suffered in the crash, Harris said. He was not wearing a helmet at the time. The coroner’s office will perform an autopsy and toxicology report as part of the investigation.

Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said both drivers had suspended licenses at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing Saturday and will be sent to the Porter County prosecutor’s office for review when it is finished to determine whether charges will be filed.