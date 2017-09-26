A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night in west suburban Elmhurst.

A motorcycle and an SUV collided at 9:10 p.m. at North Avenue and Berteau Street in Elmhurst, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office and Elmhurst police.

The cyclist, 28-year-old Ivanny Mendez-Perez of Berwyn, suffered massive head trauma and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:47 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The driver of the SUV stopped after the crash and remained at the scene, police said.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning. The DuPage County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.