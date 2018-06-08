Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on NW Side: police

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening in the Edgebrook neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

About 7:45 p.m., a 22-year-old man was riding a motorcycle in the 5100 block of West Devon Avenue when he was rear-ended and thrown from his bike into a tree, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver who struck the motorcyclist drove away from the crash, police said. Their vehicle was described as small and black.

Detectives and the Major Accidents team were investigating the crash.