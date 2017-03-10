Motorcyclist killed in South Chicago hit-and-run

A motorcyclist died Friday after being struck by a car a week earlier in the South Chicago neighborhood.

About 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Adrian C. Campbell, 29, was riding a motorcycle east on 79th Street when he was struck by the driver of a sedan who was turning south onto Chicago Avenue, Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The driver of the sedan drove off after the crash, police said. Campbell was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment.

Campbell, of the Morgan Park neighborhood, died at 6:35 p.m. Friday of injuries he suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said.

The CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating.