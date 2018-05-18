Motorcyclist killed in Streamwood crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday in northwest suburban Streamwood.

About 3:30 p.m., officers were called to a crash at Schaumburg Road and Green Meadows Boulevard involving a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic, according to Streamwood police.

Jeffrey Beuder, 62, was driving the motorcycle at the time of the crash and was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The driver of the Chevrolet was not hurt.

An autopsy Thursday found Beuder, of Streamwood, died of multiple injuries in the crash and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

No citations had been issued as of Friday in the crash, which was still under investigation.