Motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash with car in Naperville

Two people were killed in a crash between a motorcycle and a car Friday night in west suburban Naperville.

Authorities were called about the crash at 10:42 p.m. near Aurora Avenue and Fort Hill Drive, according to a statement from Naperville police. A Kawasaki motorcycle was eastbound on Aurora when a westbound Honda Civic turned in front of it at Fort Hill, causing the bike to hit the car.

The driver and passenger of the Kawasaki were dead at the scene, police said. The intersection was closed for investigation until 4:12 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit (630) 420-8833.