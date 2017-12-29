Mount Carmel pushes out legendary football coach Frank Lenti

Mount Carmel announced Friday that longtime football coach Frank Lenti had retired and would be replaced by Jordan Lynch. But Lenti says he is not retiring.

The school said that Lenti “will no longer be coaching at Mount Carmel,” but said he would continue in his role as Director of Advancement.

Minutes later Lenti sent out a statement of his own: “While I had hoped to honor the commitment I had given the Mount Carmel football student-athletes and their families that I would coach them thru their time at Mount Carmel, the administration has decided otherwise.”

For the full story, click here.