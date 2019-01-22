Driver killed in Mount Greenwood head-on crash: police

A man was killed Monday night in a head-on traffic crash in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

About 9 p.m., the 39-year-old was driving a Nissan Altima north in the 10300 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he struck a Jeep that had just backed out of a driveway, Chicago police said.

The 21-year-old female driver of the Jeep had pulled out of a driveway westbound and was turning southbound with the vehicles collided head-on, police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released detail about the fatality.

The woman was treated at the same hospital, according to police, who said she was not issued a citation.