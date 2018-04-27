Mount Greenwood hit-and-run injures CPD dispatcher

Chicago Police released a stock photo of a black Ford F-150 pickup similar to the one that was involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night that left an off-duty CPD dispatcher injured in Mount Greenwood. | Chicago Police

An off-duty Chicago Police dispatcher was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 10:40 p.m., the 46-year-old man was driving a motorcycle west in the 3300 block of West 111th Street when a black Ford F-150 pickup made a left turn in front of him at Christiana Street, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the pickup drove, which drove away west on 110th Street.

The dispatcher was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

The truck was described as having black with tan side panels and likely has extensive damage to the passenger’s side of the vehicle from the impact, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.