Mount Greenwood man killed in McKinley Park drive-by identified

A Mount Greenwood neighborhood man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Patrick James Stegmueller Jr. was walking about 12:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Damen when someone shot him in the neck from a passing green SUV, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 35-year-old Stegmueller was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 12:51 p.m., authorities said.

He lived in the Far South Side Mount Greenwood neighborhood.