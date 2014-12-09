MSNBC hosts learn what a furry is after Rosemont leak, promptly lose it

A chemical leak at a hotel in Rosemont doesn’t seem like it would garner national attention, but Sunday morning’s incident had one standout detail: the 2014 Midwest FurFest was there for the weekend.

Enter the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and their report on the incident. Mika Brzezinski clearly struggles to keep it together, eventually running right off the set.

For those not in the know, furries are people who occasionally dress up like furry animals and celebrate the art and culture based on anthropomorphic animals.

What happens at FurFest?

