Multiple armed robberies reported within hours in Little Village

Police are warning residents about three armed robberies reported within blocks of one another Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, someone approached the victim armed with a handgun before taking the victim’s property and driving off in a gray Dodge Caravan, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first hold-up happened about 11:34 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Ridgeway, police said. The second happened at 2:24 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Ridgeway. The third occurred at 3:38 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 26th Street.

The suspects were described as one to three men between 20 and 35 years old, police said. They stood between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10 and weighed 120 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.