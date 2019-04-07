Multiple cars broken into in Greater Grand Crossing: police

Chicago police are warning Greater Grand Crossing residents about a string of vehicle break-ins that have occurred in the South Side community.

In each incident, the suspect broke into vehicles parked on CTA property and took items from inside, police said.

The thefts occurred:

at 7 a.m. Feb. 4 in the 7700 block of South Vincennes Avenue;

between 3:30 p.m. Mar. 29 and 7:45 a.m. April 1 in the 200 block of West 79 th Street; and

Street; and between 12:20 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. April 5 in the 7800 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

No information about any suspects was immediately available, police said.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.

