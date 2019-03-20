Multiple churches robbed in Back of the Yards: police

Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries at churches in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each of the break-ins, one or more people entered the church by force and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

between 7 p.m. on March 18 and 8:15 a.m. on March 19 in the 1800 block of West 50 th Street;

Street; at 3:41 a.m. on March 8 in the 5000 block of South Hermitage Avenue; and

between 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 8 a.m. on Feb. 20 in the 1800 block of West 50th street.

No information about any suspects was immediately made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.