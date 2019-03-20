Multiple churches robbed in Back of the Yards: police
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries at churches in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
In each of the break-ins, one or more people entered the church by force and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The burglaries occurred:
- between 7 p.m. on March 18 and 8:15 a.m. on March 19 in the 1800 block of West 50th Street;
- at 3:41 a.m. on March 8 in the 5000 block of South Hermitage Avenue; and
- between 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 8 a.m. on Feb. 20 in the 1800 block of West 50th street.
No information about any suspects was immediately made available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.