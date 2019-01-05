Multiple juveniles arrested at Red Line station in Chinatown

A few juveniles were taken into custody after a disturbance at a CTA Red Line station Saturday afternoon in Chinatown, according to a statement from Chicago police on Twitter.

The juveniles were arrested by Chicago police with the help of CTA officials after causing a disturbance about 4 p.m. at the Cermak-Chinatown station located at 138 West Cermak Road, the statement said.

They were taken into custody after being identified by a victim, police said. It was not known if any charges had been filed.

It was not clear how many people were arrested or what the disturbance was. No further information was immediately available.