Multiple people in custody after man, 25, shot in Austin

A man was in serious condition and multiple people were in police custody following a Sunday morning shooting in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

A 25-year-old man was driving at 4:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Madison, according to Chicago police. Someone in a vehicle next to him unleashed gunfire, striking his leg.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. A police chase of what was possibly the attacker’s vehicle followed, resulting in multiple people of interest being taken in for questioning.