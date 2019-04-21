Multiple people injured in crash on I-94 near Northbrook

At least five people were injured in a car crash involving a semi-truck Sunday.

The crash happened at about 2:15 p.m. in the Eastbound lane of I-94 near Northbrook, Illinois State Police said.

Multiple cars were stopped because of heavy traffic when a semi-truck failed to stop, striking the cars in front of it, police said.

Five people, both drivers and passengers, have been taken to local area hospitals all in critical condition, police said.

Eastbound Illinois Tollway lanes will be closed for several more hours because of the crash. All traffic will be routed through the manual lanes on the right of the toll road, police said.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.