1 killed, 5 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

At least one person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Six males, whose ages were not yet known, were shot at 9:37 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Walnut, according to Chicago Police.

One of the males was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The other five males were taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where four were in critical condition and one was in serious condition, the fire department said.

