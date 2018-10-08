3 people shot in Pullman

Multiple people were shot early Monday in the 11100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Three people were shot early Monday in the Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened at 2:48 a.m. in the 600 block of East 115th Street, according to Chicago police.

A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in his stomach and back and was taken to a hospital in critical condition and a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in his abdomen and legs and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

Another male, whose age was unknown, was shot in his leg. He was taken to a hospital where his condition was unknown, police said.