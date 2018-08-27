Multiple people taken into custody in Sauganash for Winnetka armed robbery

The intersection of Peterson and Cicero in the Sauganash neighborhood. | Google

Multiple people wanted in connection with an armed robbery Monday afternoon in Winnetka were taken into custody in the Sauganash neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers from Winnetka responded about 4:15 p.m. to a call of an armed robbery in the 900 block of Ash Street in the northern suburb, according to Winnetka police Chief Marc Hornstein. When they arrived, officers were given a description of a vehicle that was used in the robbery.

A Wilmette police officer later saw a vehicle matching the description and followed it south on the Edens Expressway, Hornstein said. The officer then pulled the vehicle over near the intersection of Cicero and Peterson avenues.

About 4:30 p.m., Winnetka police and Chicago police responded to the scene after the vehicle had been stopped, Hornstein and CPD News Affairs Officer Michelle Tannehill said.

A photo posted to Twitter by an assignment editor for CBS Chicago shows an officer pointing a handgun at a Chevrolet Trail Blazer. A Wilmette police cruiser is also seen in the photo. Hornstein said the officer didn’t appear to work for his department.

SCENE – 10-1 earlier, now giving disregard

Wilmette cop with gun drawn

This is in Chicago @ Cicero/Peterson @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/k7icWSsjle — Greg Kelly (@CBS2Greg) August 27, 2018

Multiple people were taken into custody, Hornstein said. Some were being held in Winnetka, while others were being housed in another unnamed jurisdiction.

Wilmette police referred questions about the incident to officials in Winnetka.