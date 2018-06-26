Multiple people wounded in Bronzeville shooting

Police were investigating a shooting that left at least four people wounded Monday night in the 3900 block of Vincennes. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least four people were shot Monday night near Ellis Park in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

A group of people were standing in the park when someone opened fire about 10:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of Vincennes, according to Chicago Police.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition had stabilized. A 24-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the ankle, police said.

At least two other males were shot, one in the leg, police said. It was unclear where they were being treated.

No further information was immediately available. Area South detectives were investigating.