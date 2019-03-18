Multiple robberies reported in Englewood

Police are warning residents about a series of robberies over the past month in Englewood on the South Side.

In each case, two armed suspects approached victims who were on foot or in a vehicle and used threats or force to rob them, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies occurred:

About 2 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 6800 block of South Marshfield Avenue;

About 7:30 a.m. Feb. 25 in the 6700 block of South Ashland Avenue; and

About 3:30 p.m. March 12 in the 6800 block of South Ashland.

The robbers were described as males between 17 and 30 years old, police said. They wore dark clothing and were armed with handguns and a knife.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.