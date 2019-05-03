Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in the Loop: police

Police are warning residents about a spate of vehicle break-ins reported this week in the Loop.

A thief or group of thieves broke into vehicles parked on the street or in a garage by shattering their windows, according to a community alert from Chicago police. Once inside, they took property from “the compartment of the vehicles.”

The thefts occurred:

About noon May 1 in the 200 block of South State Street;

About noon May 1 in the 200 block of South LaSalle Street;

At 11:21 a.m. May 1 in the first block of West Wacker Drive;

Between midnight and 8 a.m. May 1 in the 200 block of North Clark Street;

Between 3:30 p.m. May 1 and and 12:25 a.m. May 2 in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue;

At 11:26 p.m. May 1 in the first block of North Dearborn Street; and

At 2:42 a.m. May 2 in the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Four male suspects were taken into custody in connection with the break-ins on Dearborn Street, police said. No description was immediately available for those involved in the other thefts.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.

