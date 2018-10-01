2 charged with murdering 76-year-old landlord on South Side

Two men were charged with strangling to death a 76-year-old man during a robbery and leaving the body to rot in a sewer in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Elijah Green, 25, and Tony Green, 22, were arrested over the weekend and each charged with first degree murder, according to Chicago police.

Police said the victim was 76-year-old Vasudeva Kethireddy, of Rolling Meadows, who went missing Aug. 4 while he was collecting rent and doing odd jobs at his properties.

Elijah Green | Chicago police Tony Green | Chicago police

His decomposed body was found in a sewer Friday morning in the 6200 block of South May Street, according to police.

Police initially said the man had been shot before being dumped in the sewer.

“Further investigation led to both men being placed into custody after it was determined one or both men choked the victim causing his death,” police said in a statement.

Elijah and Tony Green, who lived in Englewood, were both due for a bail hearing Monday morning, police said.