Musician, composer Roger Adler dies, appeared in ‘Groundhog Day’

Roger Adler played the mulleted guitarist who jams with a piano-playing Bill Murray on a joyful boogie-woogie number in “Groundhog Day.”

He also was a busy producer and composer who performed in many commercials and served as music director for WTTW’s whimsical “Wild Chicago” show.

Mr. Adler, 63, died Oct. 5 of complications from diabetes at the Woodstock home of his daughter Nickie Adler.

“Super amount of respect for him,” said Ides of March organist Scott May. “A brilliant, brilliant player.”

In a 2013 interview with author-blogger April M. Williams, Mr. Adler described how director Harold Ramis drew him into a now-beloved movie linked to a rodent-centered holiday. “During the filming of the Groundhog dinner-dance scene, Harold asked if me if I could put in a guitar solo there. I said sure! Harold then asked if I wanted to be part of the band playing in the movie. Of course I said yes again,” he said.

He used his favorite guitar, a Les Paul Custom.

And he always attended the Woodstock Groundhog Days festival. “We never missed a year,” his daughter said.

Mr. Adler was one of the first people to rent space at Lakeside Arts Park at the Dole mansion in Crystal Lake, where he recorded and mixed music, Williams said. “Everybody knows who he is. He really encouraged a lot of other artists,” she said. “He was really a bright spot in the community.”

“He had many musicians and talented vocalists who rehearsed or recorded in his studio and their work just resonated through the walls and building,” said Siobhan Cottone, executive director of the arts center. “His gift of music brought amazing life and energy to Lakeside Arts Park.”

He grew up near Madison, Wisconsin, in the town of Waunakee. When his family moved to Mount Prospect, young Roger joined the Guardsmen Drum and Bugle Corps. He idolized Jimi Hendrix. “He was so driven. He was the kid who was coming home and playing his guitar for three or four hours,” said Nickie Adler.

After studying music at Harper College in Palatine, he became a busy session musician who played in many commercials. He did a spot for Wrangler jeans and performed an intro for WGN-TV Sports. And he composed music for “Nova,” his daughter said.

Mr. Adler, who almost always wore a pork pie hat, did thousands of gigs with the Ken Arlen Orchestra. They included a 2005 Inaugural Ball for President George W. Bush, Nickie Adler said. Arlen praised his “world class talent” in a Facebook post.

His daughter said he was nominated for four Emmys for his work on WTTW’s “Wild Chicago,” a program that kicked off in 1989 with host Ben Hollis exploring the city’s obscure and offbeat. “He wrote, performed and produced every piece of music on the show,” she said.

“Whether you knew him or not, you’d heard something he worked on,” said Mallory Lennon, a singer-songwriter and pianist with Mallory Lennon and the Sykadelix.

A first marriage ended in divorce. Mr. Adler is also survived by another daughter, Jackie Janke; his companion Jane Turley; sister Mary Ferschinger and brothers Mark and Jeff. Services have been held.