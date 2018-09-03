‘My baby got shot’: girls, 11 and 17, shot in West Pullman

Police investigate the shooting of two young girls Sunday night in the 11700 block of South Perry | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

An 11-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl were shot Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The girls were standing outside when a white vehicle drove by and someone fired shots about 10:25 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Perry, Chicago police said.

The 11-year-old was shot in the chest. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in serious condition, police said.

The older girl was shot in the right hand and elbow and was taken to Roseland Hospital. She was then transferred to Stroger Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

A woman at the scene of the shooting could be heard screaming, “my baby got shot.”

No further information was available as Area South detectives were investigating.