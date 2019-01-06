‘My baby is gone’ – man, 21, shot and killed in Clearing

A man embraces a woman near where a 21-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night in the Southwest Side Clearing neighborhood | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot to death Sunday night in the Clearing neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 21-year-old was in an alley with two other males when they began arguing and one of the males fired shots at him at 10:22 p.m. in the 6000 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooting occurred near the home of his girlfriend and 3-month-old daughter, according to an officer at the scene.

A crowd, most wearing Chicago Bears attire, gathered by the alley shortly after the shooting.

A woman sat on the ground crying as a man embraced her.

“My baby is gone, I’ll never get to see him again,” she said. “Oh god, why did you take my son away from me? Why did you take my son?”

Another woman on the scene was visibly distraught and crying as neighbors brought blankets outside to keep them warm.

Police were still on the scene as of 11:50 p.m. Area Central detectives were investigating.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the man’s death.