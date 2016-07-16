NAACP kicks off annual civil rights convention in Cincinnati

In this March 12, 2016, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is embraced by the president of the NAACP's Cleveland branch, Michael Nelson Sr. (second from left) at town hall meeting in Cleveland. Clinton is scheduled to speak during the NAACP's national convention in Cincinnati on Monday, July 18, 2016, the same day the Republican National Convention begins in Cleveland. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

The NAACP opened its annual convention Saturday n Cincinnati, two days ahead of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is scheduled to speak Monday to the group, which is the nation’s oldest civil rights organization.

NAACP leaders say presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump turned down an invitation, citing scheduling conflicts with the Republican conviction beginning Monday.