NAACP kicks off annual civil rights convention in Cincinnati
The NAACP opened its annual convention Saturday n Cincinnati, two days ahead of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is scheduled to speak Monday to the group, which is the nation’s oldest civil rights organization.
NAACP leaders say presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump turned down an invitation, citing scheduling conflicts with the Republican conviction beginning Monday.