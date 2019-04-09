Remains of missing Indiana woman found in Crown Point
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Human remains found Monday in Crown Point, Indiana, have been identified as a woman who has been missing since last month.
The Lake County coroner’s office was called at 4:17 p.m. for reports of remains found near I-65 and 109th Street in Crown Point, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.
The remains have been “preliminarily identified as Najah Ferrell,” a woman who had been missing since last month from Avon, Indiana, according to a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday by Avon police.
Ferrell was last seen about 3 a.m. March 15 at her Avon home, police said in a missing person alert.
Crown Point police did not immediately respond to a request for further details.