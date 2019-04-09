Remains of missing Indiana woman found in Crown Point

Human remains found Monday in Crown Point, Indiana, have been identified as a woman who has been missing since last month.

The Lake County coroner’s office was called at 4:17 p.m. for reports of remains found near I-65 and 109th Street in Crown Point, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

The remains have been “preliminarily identified as Najah Ferrell,” a woman who had been missing since last month from Avon, Indiana, according to a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday by Avon police.

Ferrell was last seen about 3 a.m. March 15 at her Avon home, police said in a missing person alert.

Crown Point police did not immediately respond to a request for further details.

**NAJAH FERRELL UPDATE**

Our agency has been notified by Crown Point, IN Police of remains found that have been preliminarily identified as Najah Ferrell. We have investigators enroute at this time to further this investigation. Please be patient as we provide updates. — Avon Indiana Police (@AvonPolice) April 9, 2019