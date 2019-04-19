Girl, 15, missing from Avalon Park
Police are asking for help finding a girl who went missing from Avalon Park on the South Side.
Naomi Shavers, 15, was last seen Thursday about 1 p.m. in the area of the 8400 Block of South Euclid Street, according to Chicago police.
Shavers is 5-foot-3 and 200 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.