Girl, 15, missing from Avalon Park

Police are asking for help finding a girl who went missing from Avalon Park on the South Side.

Naomi Shavers, 15, was last seen Thursday about 1 p.m. in the area of the 8400 Block of South Euclid Street, according to Chicago police.

Shavers is 5-foot-3 and 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.