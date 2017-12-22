Naperville dry cleaners robbed at gunpoint

Someone robbed a dry cleaning business at gunpoint Thursday evening in west suburban Naperville.

The robbery happened about 7 p.m. at a dry cleaners in the 1600 block of North Route 59, according to a statement from Naperville police. The male suspect walked in, displayed a handgun and demanded money before running away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8, 130-pound white male, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask or scarf, a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.