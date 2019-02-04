Naperville home destroyed after garage fire

A single-family home was permanently damaged by a fire Sunday night in west suburban Naperville.

At 10:30 p.m., a garage of a house in the 800 block of Rockbridge Drive caught on fire, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department. The flames began spreading to the second floor.

No one was injured, the fire department said. The home was deemed uninhabitable afterward.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.